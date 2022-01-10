Here is all that you need to know about where and how to watch the 2022 National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia tonight.

ATLANTA — It's been 42 years since Georgia won a national championship and Monday night they have a chance at redemption as they play off against the Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2022 National Championship Game.

Here's all that you need to know about the game tonight.

Where to watch the game tonight?

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV, Sling TV

Fans can live stream the game on the fuboTV or Sling TV app, both of which offer a free trial.

The CFP championship game is also available via ESPN's "Megacast," including:

Coaches Film Room : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Command Center: ESPNU

ESPNU Skycast: ESPNEWS

ESPNEWS Hometown radio (Alabama first half, Georgia second half): SEC Network

SEC Network All-22: ESPN app

What time does the game start?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 10.

Where is the CFP National Championship?

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

This is the first time the stadium has hosted the championship.

Who is favored to win the College Football Championship?

Georgia is a three-point favorite in the game over Alabama since Wednesday, according to ESPN. This is the third time Alabama has been the underdog in the championship since 2010. The previous two times were also against Georgia; however, Alabama still managed to win by at least 17 points.