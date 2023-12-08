Raines Alumnus, Kenton Kirkland repping Jacksonville

The 6'2 Defensive Back was recruited as a Cornerback for FSU.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — FSU was in our backyard on Thursday morning for their annual practices at the University of North Florida.

Head Football Coach Mike Norvell said one of the reasons they're here every year is because of the harsh weather conditions: the heat.

Aside from the heat, which did it's job and providing humid and hot conditions. Practice with pads was high energy with the Seminoles ready to get their reps in.

A local name we're used to hearing down here in Jacksonville, Kenton Kirkland, and Raines alumnus.

The 6'2 Defensive Back was recruited as a Cornerback for the Seminoles.

In high-school, he was considered a 3-star athlete.

And already, he's doing some big things on the field and getting the attention of head coach Mike Norvell.

Kirkland told us he just wants to make his hometown proud.

"I remember coming across the bridge like, it's real now. You got to get to it, you got a statement to make. You got a name to make for yourself and that's really my mentality coming in. Just make a name for yourself. Got to put Jacksonville back on the map," said Kirkland.

He knows, because he's from Jacksonville, there is a lot at stake and a lot to be proud of.

"Let them know they got a good DB, a good athlete, good kid, a good young man coming out of the city," Kirkland added.

Head Football Coach, Mike Norvell said he's been pleased with what he's seen out of Kirkland.

"I think he's going to be a great player here. He's smart, he's athletic, he comes to work every day. We were hopeful that he would be able to come in and transition and put himself in that position," said Norvell.

The Seminoles will be back at the University of North Florida on August 11th.