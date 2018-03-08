New documents released Friday by the University of Florida Police Department reveal disturbing details about the allegations surrounding former football player Justin Watkin’s most recent arrest.

Watkins, a freshman, was kicked off the team after being arrested on two misdemeanor counts of battery causing bodily harm and two third-degree felonies — false imprisonment of an adult and domestic battery by strangulation, according to court records.

Watkins has entered a written plea of not guilty, according to court records. The incident happened on July 20.

According to the incident report, obtained by First Coast News, an 18-year-old female told police Watkins punched her repeatedly, threw and chocked her and held her against her will.

Watkins allegedly became angry when, according to the report, he saw another football player liking the unnamed female’s Instagram pictures. The victim says she told Watkins she had never met the other player in person, but he didn’t believe her.

According to the report, Watkins called the other player via FaceTime, and asked him if he had met the victim. The other player said no. The report states that Watkins responded, “If you don’t tell the truth, I’ll kill her.”

She told police she was able to escape after she found a can of mace in her bag and sprayed Watkins. The report says Watkins believed the victim was pregnant.

The victim did not wish to report this case immediately due to Watkins football status and source of family income being jeopardized, according to the incident report.

The report says photographs of her injuries, which were taken three days after the incident showed marks on her abdomen and hands which were consistent with her statement.

This was Watkins second arrest in three months. He was previously arrested for kicking in a woman’s car and breaking her cellphone during an argument, according to reports. He was charged with trespassing on a high school.

