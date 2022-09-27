Gators move game to Sunday as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

Tickets for Saturday will still be honored on Sunday.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Days after making plans to cancel classes at the University of Florida, the University Athletic Association is shifting Saturday's football game against Eastern Washington.

The Florida Gators will now be playing on Sunday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier Florida Field. The game is scheduled for noon.

The update comes as the university has already made plans to cancel classes and activities beginning on Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

For those who have tickets to the Saturday, the athletic association said they will be honored for Sunday's game. Meanwhile, fans with an account with the ticket office are asked to use their account manager at FloridaGators.com/Tickets to resell unused tickets.

The game will be available online through ESPNS+ and SEC Network+. It will also be available on the Gators Radio Network. The complete list of affiliates may not be released before Saturday.