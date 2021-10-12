Gator star running Ciatrick Fason to be inducted into Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame

Fason, a graduate of Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, played running back for the Gators between 2002-2004.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Florida Gators star Ciatrick Fason headlines the 2021 class that will be inducted into the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame.

In his junior season, Fason was a team captain for Ron Zook's Gators and All-SEC running back. He led the conference in rushing with 1,267 yards, averaging more than five yards per carry. He also scored 10 touchdowns.

As a receiver, Fason had 25 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

In the Georgia game that year, Fason racked up 139 yards in a 31-24 loss against the tenth-ranked Bulldogs.

Fason was later drafted by the Minnesota Vikings after forgoing his senior season.