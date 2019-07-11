JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kindergartners today will be freshman in college when it happens, but Georgia will play host to Ohio State. 

The Buckeyes will travel to Athens in 2030. The Dawgs will visit the Horseshoe in 2031.

It's hard to believe but the storied programs have met just once. Georgia beat Ohio State in the 1993 Citrus Bowl 21-14. 

The current Georgia team is ranked 6th in the College Football Playoff rankings. Kirby Smart's squad is 7-1 following a win in its annual rivalry game against Florida.

Ghosts of Bowl Games Past: 93 Citrus
1992 was a good year for the Dawgs. It could have easily been a great one. Georgia's two losses, to Tennessee and Florida, were by a combined total of five points. It was the classic "what might have been" season.
Dawg Sports |Dec 13, 2013

The Bulldogs welcome Missouri between the hedges Saturday. Ohio State is the number one team in the nation. The 8-0 Buckeyes host Maryland.

The announcement comes one day after college football celebrated its 150th birthday.
College football celebrates 150 years since first game
It may not be Saturday, but that doesn't mean we can't talk about college football. Nov. 6 marks 150 years since the very first college game was played between Rutgers University and what is now Princeton University. The crowd was reported to be roughly 100 people and the final score was six to four.
WTLV |Nov 07, 2019