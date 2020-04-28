University of North Florida sophomore Carter Hendricksen grew up in Kentucky. During his college recruitment process, he couldn't just drive over to UNF Arena for the day to check out his future home: he and his family had to embark on a pre-planned, 726-mile pilgrimage.

"It had a big impact on my decision, coming down here and seeing the campus and seeing how much of a home it felt like," the Ospreys' top-returning scorer explained. "Being able to see the coaches, where they do their job, how everything operates around here."

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, prospective student-athletes won't get that opportunity for an in-person visit at UNF -- or at any other school.

Immediately following the cancellation of winter and spring sports, the NCAA extended their mandatory recruiting dead period to April 15.

A “dead period” is when student-athletes and their families can’t visit a school for official and unofficial visits; however, they can have virtual contact with coaches and programs. This goes for all of the NCAA's 24, sanctioned sports.

The dead period has since been extended to May 31. Historically, May 1 is the date most schools must have a commitment by for financial aid processing purposes. That's 30 days before the earliest the dead period could end.

In other words: uncommitted high school seniors and transfers must make their decision without ever setting foot on their college campus. That can be a bit frightening.

But Hendricksen's head coach, Matthew Driscoll, believes it's not as bad as it may seem.

“To me, this isn’t the end of the world," the 11-year leader of the Ospreys said. "The only thing you can’t do, is see it, touch it, smell it. Well. Just kidding. You can see it!

"[I've been] driving around on a golf cart, giving kids campus tours!"

The Ospreys have publicly picked up one commitment since the NCAA's dead period (and the sports world's shutdown) began in mid-March. They had two, open scholarships leading into the dead period and continue to recruit virtually for their future classes.

So, if you happen to see Driscoll on a golf cart talking to himself -- don't be fooled.

“Everybody’s gonna have the facilities – I don’t care if you’re Duke or the University of North Florida," he said, "but if you peel it all back, that isn’t what choosing a university or a program or a culture should be about. It should be about the heart of the people in the locker room. The heart of the coaching staff”

And with programs like Matthew Driscoll's, "heart" is always on display -- no matter what the display itself may be.