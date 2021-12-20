Jacksonville Cinemark theaters to show football games on the big screen

Cinemark has announced its plan to collaborate with ESPN to bring college football to theaters.

Cinemark announced its plan to collaborate with ESPN to bring college football to the big screen on Monday.

During the postseason, football fans can watch the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the Capital One Orange Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship, in some Cinemark theaters.

Jacksonville Cinemark theaters will show playoff games.

“We are thrilled to offer an incredible opportunity for college football fans to gather and cheer on their teams in our immersive auditoriums with larger-than-life screens and surround sound,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP Global Content.

“This collaboration with ESPN brings together the best in college football and exhibition for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience that will make people feel like they are part of the on-field action.”