Jacksonville University athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert sat down with First Coast News (virtually) on March 17 and said then that he felt the NCAA would grant Division I student-athletes who partake in spring sports an additional year of eligibility. Ricker-Gilbert is a member of the 38-person council that was set to vote on the topic.

13 days later, his prediction came true.

Two weeks to the day, he reflected on the committee's decision and the discussions had over the course of a 3.5 hour conference call.

"Anytime a call goes 3.5 hours, 3 hours and was scheduled for 2, it's not going to be a 'slam dunk,'" Ricker-Gilbert chuckled on Tuesday. "But it was really good dialogue.

"The eligibility component and the season being granted for student-athletes of all ages (current freshmen through seniors) was a 'slam dunk,'" Ricker-Gilbert continued. NCAA legislation as is states that, if a student-athlete's season is ended for reasons beyond their control before the first half of the season ends, he or she is eligible for a hardship waiver. The Council decided a "blanket waiver" for its 347 member schools, as opposed to individual hardship waivers, was the most efficient means to an end.

The other measure that the Council voted on was what took up much of that 3.5 hour phone call.

"The financial aid component was talked about significantly because of affordability," Ricker-Gilbert said. "If you're going to provide an additional year of competition to student-athletes, how do schools then afford that not knowing what's coming [with COVID-19] into the summer, potentially into the fall, and how that could interrupt [fall sports]."

Ultimately, the committee decided on "more flexibility because of the uncertainty that lies ahead," allowing individual schools to decide how much, if any, financial aid each spring sports student-athlete will receive.

"Schools are allowed to give up to that [full scholarship] amount. They could give less; they could give nothing. And the student-athletes would still be able to come back and have that season."

The players will be allowed to play -- but they may need to pay. Which, as Ricker-Gilbert pointed out, many spring sports athletes are not on full-scholarships -- unlike their fall and winter sports bretherin.

"The majority of the spring sports are what are called 'equivalency sports.' They're not on full scholarships. And even if they're on a half-scholarship, they're still having to pay for some part of their education for this additional year.

"And so, yes, we're going to scholarship them -- but there's still revenue going to the institution if the student-athletes come back," he said. "Financially, from our end [at Jacksonville University], it also makes sense because you have students coming back to your institution in a time where schools across the country are unsure what COVID-19 will do to enrollment, will do to attrition."

Ricker-Gilbert did note that affordability for the student-athletes could prove equally as challenging as for the schools. Ultimately, the NCAA ruled in favor of giving the student-athletes (and coaches) the opportunity to get that "lost year" back.

What topic did not merit much time during the Council's conference call: additional eligibility for winter sports student-athletes. The NCAA Championships for winter sports, as well as a plethora of conference championships, were called off when COVID-19 first began impacting the sports world in early March.

"As I mentioned, the spring sports actually met preexisting waiver criteria with how their seasons ended. Because the winter sports were 90, 95, 100 percent complete, those sports wouldn't have met that preexisting criteria," Ricker-Gilbert explained. "Right at the jump, it made it harder to get to a place where that made sense."

Several leagues' conference tournaments were already complete; there were teams who knew their season was done, while there were others still holding out hope for a conference tournament run. To paint a broad, national stroke over the situation would be too difficult.

"To try to get to a place where it made sense wasn't realistic."

From what Ricker-Gilbert has heard from his spring sports student-athletes and coaches at Jacksonville University, they're excited for the prospect of an additional year. Ricker-Gilbert said he anticipates approximately 50-percent of this year's senior class of spring student-athletes seeking to return next spring.

"The opportunity is there for our student-athletes. Whether they take it or not is up to them, up to the coaching staff, but because we've given them the opportunity, I think we've done the right thing and we've done our jobs appropriately."

A slam-dunk, indeed.