Colby Harris is cycling for a great cause from Jacksonville

Harris says he grew up going to summer camp, but the reality is not all kids have that same opportunity. He believes we can all agree that summer is the best time for some, but it is also the toughest. Harris says we have kids in our backyard in Jacksonville who are not guaranteed a hot meal or someone to hang out with.

One of the stories he holds closet to his heart came from a camper last year who said he wished Harris and a couple of the staffers were his brothers.



"I grew up with two older brothers," he explained. "So, I know the power of having some guys who always had my back and looking out for me. And to hear that from him, it just meant a lot to know that we had an impact on him and that he was going to take the things that we had taught him and lead a better life, and we were going to be in his life for the rest of his life."



Harris says the number one thing people are worried about now of days is the next generation. What will they look like? What will they be like? How will they act? What principles will they live by? He believes Grit Camp is really revolutionizing the way we prepare and educate our youth for the future.



Harris will start his one hundred mile ride on Friday, May 12 at 5 a.m. He hopes to complete the Cycle of Grit in ten hours.