Coaching comes "natural" to Jaguars new wide receivers coach Chad Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When Chad Hall is coaching, he doesn't have to think.

“When you’re doing something, you love it’s just natural, I don’t even know what I’m doing," Hall said.

The Jaguars new wide receivers coach knows exactly what he's doing. Hall played four years in the NFL and spent the last six years coaching with the Buffalo Bills.

This year, he'll be coaching the wide receivers in Jacksonville.

“Great opportunity with Doug, I’ve known him over a decade and love his energy love the culture here love the environment and I get to help new people," Hall said.

During the early part of training camp, Hall has been working on hand drills with wide receivers.

A drill that helps receivers create separation from defensive backs at the line of scrimmage.

Moves he hopes become natural.

“Most of time they throw a hand and it’s how quick can your hands get their hands off. The reason I use those gloves is because I don’t want them reaching if you fight me here, I’m going to be able to hold you off if you try to fight me here with the hand and wrist, I can’t do anything," Hall said.

The early returns on Hall's teachings are looking good.

Jaguars wide receivers have shined during camp, particularly Zay Jones and new addition Calvin Ridley.

“I want a room full of dogs that everyone can trust each other, and they want to win no matter who gets the ball it doesn’t matter if we get a "W" at the end of the day those are the type of guys I want and that’s the kind of culture we’re trying to build in the receiver room," Hall said.

The Jaguars have also announced eight additions to the coaching staff as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

Christopher Anderson - Wide Receivers

Tony Carter - Safeties

Jeremy Harris - Defensive Backs

Tyree Nobles - Linebackers

Marco Regalado - Tight Ends/Special Teams

Jonathon Rowe - Offensive Line

Paul Spicer - Defensive Line

Jordan Todman - Running Backs