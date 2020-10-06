Clay County to resume school sports activities on June 15

The Clay County District Schools announced Wednesday the plan to safely resume school sports activities in the county beginning Monday.
The plan, which is voluntary for students, includes four phases.
- Phase 1: Safety Acclimation Period (Outdoor Conditioning) which will take place June 15 through June 20
- Phase 2: Strength and Conditioning with the Utilization of Indoor Facilities which will take place June 22 through July 3
- Phase 3: Return to Limited Contact, Scrimmage, and Oppositional Play the date for this phase is To Be Announced
- Phase 4: Competition Between Athletes and Schools the date for this phase is also To Be Announced
Details regarding condition for individual sports will be given by the athletic director and coach at each school.
The four-phase plan was created by a task force composed of district and school staff with backgrounds in the associated areas, according to the school district. It included a comprehensive review of other state’s plans, plans implemented by youth sports organizations that have already returned and the plan communicated by the National Federation of High Schools.