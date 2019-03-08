C.J. Spiller was back home again in Lake Butler Saturday, giving back to his community.

The former NFL running back and All-American at Clemson helped distribute backpacks to more than 500 area youngsters. Lunch was also provided.

"[We're] just trying to take a burden off parents as kids go back to school," Spiller explained. "They don't have to worry about going to get school supplies or backpacks... I'm happy I was able to be here personally. Seeing the joy on each and every parent -- I can't tell you how many "thank-you's" I got, how much this means to them.

"That just let's me know we're doing the right thing."

School starts in Lake Butler on August 12.