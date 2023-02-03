Charlton County basketball reaches final four for first time in program history.

The Indians have the most wins in program history (28) as they head to their first ever GHSA Final Four where they'll face Greenforest (Decatur) on Saturday.

FOLKSTON, Ga. — For the first time in program history, the Charlton County Indians basketball team is headed to the final four.

In their fourth year under head coach David Bailey, the Indians have compiled a 28-2 record and are riding plenty of momentum heading into Saturday's GHSA Class A state semifinal matchup against Greenforest (Decatur).

When Bailey took over at Charlton County four years ago, the Indians were coming off of several losing seasons.

In his first season at the helm, he led Charlton County to an 11-15 record, and they won 11 games once again in his second season with the team.

Last season the Indians doubled their win total from the previous season, going 22-8 overall and 9-5 in district play.

Charlton County lost 58-51 to Towns County in last season's playoffs but last season marked their first winning season in quite some time.

This season the Indians have been led by the lone senior on their team, Jaylen King, an athletic forward who is committed to play quarterback at Gardner-Webb University in Charlotte.

Bailey says King's leadership is unquestioned.

He's been around him for four years since he took over as head coach and says the two's relationship has grown over that time.

In addition to King, versatile sophomore guard/forward Jarvis Wright has been lights out from three-point range for the Indians.

Wright, who grew up playing baseball but transitioned to basketball in eighth grade, is one of the top three-point shooters in the country.

According to MaxPreps, Wright has made 164 three-point field goals in just 30 games this season. That's good for second in the nation in three pointers made.

Another impact player for Charlton County has been 6-foot-7 sophomore center Elyiss Williams.

Williams, one of the top high school football prospects in the country, has been recruited by Nick Saban and Kirby Smart among other big-time college football programs.

He's been a force down low for the Indians all season long, and in their regional final win Wednesday night over Hancock Central, Williams had 11 points, 21 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

"It's just been a blessing man these guys they work hard, they're disciplined, they take care of their business in the classroom, they take care of their business in the weight room. This is the best season in school history. The most wins in school history. The first time ever at the final four so God has really just been blessing us and it's actually just been real cool," Bailey said.

The Indians have accomplished a lot this season, but they say they're not satisfied until they take home the state title.

"I mean it means a lot but like final four doesn't mean anything really. Trying to get that state that's all that really matters. We're just enjoying the moment but it's cool," Wright said.

"This is real big. This is like real big for us. Real big for the town. Like first time to ever do something like this. We just wanna win," King said.