Charlie Clark makes history as new Atlantic Coast basketball head coach

Clark, who played college basketball at Flagler, is the first woman to coach high school boys basketball in Duval County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlantic Coast boys basketball team has its' new leader.

Her name is Charlie Clark and she's the first woman to coach high school boys basketball in Duval County.

"This was an opportunity to continue to coach basketball. Obviously it's the boys' side and so that's different but at the end of the day it's the same ball. It's two hoops. It's a wood floor. And it's a game I've been playing for my whole life," Clark said.

Clark appreciates being part of history.

But the former Flagler College Women's Basketball standout, Bishop Kenny Girls' head coach, Clark Basketball Academy founder and most recently UNF Women's Basketball assistant coach, brings more than just a new face to Stingrays hoops.

"I've been blessed to be in gyms with some of the biggest stars at UNF, JU... professional players have come into town in summers and gotten work in. And so I'm definitely going to utilize that experience to help me thrive in this one," Clark said.

Clark was raised in a blue collar household so she sees the opportunity to coach at a Duval County public school like Atlantic Coast as a great fit.

She already has a formula for success in place, starting with earning her players trust and building the Stingrays into a force on the hardwood.

"I do think we're going to play faster than my teams did in the past. I think I'm going to play to our athletic ability. I'm excited about that. I'm excited to play above the rim," Clark said.

As a Jags season ticket holder she wants the atmosphere at the "Tank" to be like it is at the "Bank."