Joe Bradshaw, former Nease High School football player dies

Statement from Director of Athletics Jeff Barber

"The thoughts and prayers of our entire Buccaneer family are with the Bradshaw family, our football team, and our coaching staff at this very difficult time."



Statement from Head Coach Autry Denson

"On behalf of the Charleston Southern Football ministry, we offer our condolences to the Bradshaw and Edwards' family regarding the untimely passing of an exceptional young man, Joe 'Jo Jo' Bradshaw. It is imperative that we not judge or allow circumstances to define who Joe was as a person. Not only would that in and of itself be a tragedy, but it also would not accurately portray who Joe really was. Jo Jo was a phenomenal young man, son, student, and teammate. He was a computer engineering major. His position on the field was as a wide receiver, but that huge smile and big heart influenced every one of his teammates and coaches.



He was such a proud member of our Charleston Southern Football ministry that even wrist surgery a few weeks ago could not keep him away from his football family. Later on that same day, after his surgery, this dude was spotted in the parking lot attempting to attend a team meeting that he was excused from. I could go on and on about Joe, but what is most important is that we remember him for who he was. He was a child of God, that unapologetically loved other people in a manner that was honoring to God. To say he will be missed would be an understatement, but we will trust God to strengthen us and his family to honor his memory by using every day that God gives us to keep a big 'Jo Jo' smile on our face and love like he did. Our continued prayers and support are with his family, friends, and teammates. Jo Jo may be physically gone, but he will never be forgotten. We are better because of the times we were blessed to share with our Jo Jo. We love you to life in Christ Joe."

