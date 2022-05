Jefferson was one of the top defensive linemen in the country when he graduated from Baker County High School in 2015.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Baker County star CeCe Jefferson stopped by the First Coast News studio Sunday night.

Jefferson was one of the top defensive linemen in the country when he graduated from Baker County High School in 2015.

Jefferson went on to play his college ball at the University of Florida.