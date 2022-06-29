'Dream come true:' First Coast native Carson Pickett makes history with U.S. Women's National Soccer team

Carson Pickett made history as the first player with a limb difference to play for the US Women's National Team.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — History was made Tuesday night when St. Johns Country Day graduate Carson Pickett stepped onto the pitch for the U.S. Women's National Soccer team.

Pickett, who plays defense, started the match alongside notable USWT players including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

Pickett made history as the first player with a limb difference to play for the U-S Women's National Team as she helped her side to a 2-NIL victory in a friendly against Colombia.

"Dream come true," she tweeted, alongside American flag emojis.

Pickett got her start in Clay County, but would later move to Tallahassee to play for Florida State, where she led the Seminoles to their first soccer national title.

The 28-year-old, who was born without part of her left arm, hopes to use her platform to advocate for limb difference and limb loss awareness.

In 2019, Pickett became a viral sensation when a photo of her with a young fan made the rounds online.

The Orlando Pride had just completed a 1-0 victory against the New York-based Sky Blue FC, when a young boy reached out his left arm from the front row of Orlando’s Exploria Stadium, reports the Florida Times-Union.

Pickett reached out hers.

University of Florida women’s soccer coach Becky Burleigh posted the image to Twitter, with the message, “We need more of this in our world. RT to spread joy. Thank you @Cars_Pickett16!”

We need more of this in our world. RT to spread joy. Thank you @Cars_Pickett16 ! pic.twitter.com/lKeDXZhJxG — Becky Burleigh (@BeckyBurleigh) July 20, 2019