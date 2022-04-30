Cardinals select former Raines, Camden County star Myjai Sanders in third round of NFL Draft

Sanders hosted a draft party in Jacksonville tonight. The edge rusher was a three-year starter at Cincinnati.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Myjai Sanders had to wait all night to hear his name called, but it was well worth the wait.

The former Raines and Camden County star was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 100th pick (3rd round).

Sanders hosted a draft party at his Uncle's house in Jacksonville tonight.

"I've just been encouraging him and letting him know ever since he was small ever since he was in college he's my No. 1 draft pick so no matter what he is," Sander's mom said.