Cardinals select former Raines, Camden County star Myjai Sanders in third round of NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Myjai Sanders had to wait all night to hear his name called, but it was well worth the wait.
The former Raines and Camden County star was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 100th pick (3rd round).
Sanders hosted a draft party at his Uncle's house in Jacksonville tonight.
"I've just been encouraging him and letting him know ever since he was small ever since he was in college he's my No. 1 draft pick so no matter what he is," Sander's mom said.
Sander was a three-year starter at Cincinnati and helped lead the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff this past season.