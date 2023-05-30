Calvin Ridley turning heads during limited action at Jaguars OTAs

Ridley, who's missed over a year of football due to injury and a suspension, has shown flashes during limited action in OTAs. The Jags are being cautious with him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To no one's surprise Jaguars newly acquired receiver Calvin Ridley has been one of the standout players during the team's OTAs.

Ridley showed flashes during OTA No. 4 Tuesday of why he's one of the top receivers in the NFL when healthy.

He's seen limited action in OTAs though, as he's coming off over a year away from the NFL due to a suspension stemming from betting on NFL games as well as a foot injury he suffered during the 2020 season.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Ridley's the type of player that wants to go all out when he's on the field so he and his coaches have had to pump the brakes with him a little bit.

"He wants to go so much and so fast and so hard out there at practice that we just kind of have to pump the brakes and tell him now's not the time, but he's doing a great job picking up the offense well. The time's that he's working with Trevor, you know, they're on the same page, they're connecting and those are good things to see right now in the offseason," Pederson said.

Ridley is ready to go 100 percent but he appreciates the Jags for keeping him fresh.

"Thank God I'm around a good, you know, bunch of good people. Good program. They know how to do this. Because if you let me do it myself, I'll tire myself out by the time the season's here so I got a lot of good people here I've been working out with, lot of good strength staff and I'm excited about where I'm at right now," Ridley said.

Ridley looks forward to working hard ahead of training camp to try and put himself in the best position to perform at his best for the Jags heading into next season.