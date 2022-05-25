Calvary Christian softball edges Baldwin 5-3 in 3A state softball semifinals

Baldwin’s magical season comes to an end after making it to its first ever state final four.

CLERMONT, Fla. — CLERMONT – Baldwin had no answer for Calvary Christian (Clearwater) for most of Wednesday’s 3A state softball semifinals.

The Indians scraped across two late runs to push it to extra innings, but Calvary Christian had the answer, scoring three runs in the top of the eighth inning to win 5-3.

“We’ve had some tough games to get here, and they fought hard, and they didn’t quit we went down by three in the eighth, and they fought in the last inning and gave it everything that they had,” Indians head coach, Jennifer Shields, said.

