Green Cove Springs native Caeleb Dressel takes home 15th World Championship gold

Dressel was part of the winning 100 meter freestyle relay team Saturday and won the 50 meter freestyle Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Green Cove Springs native and Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel will be coming home from the FINA World Championships in Budapest with some new hardware.

Dressel took gold in the 50m butterfly final Sunday with a time of 22.57 seconds, NBC Sports reported, taking the win over Brazilian Nicholas Santos by 0.21 seconds.

He was also part of the American team that won the 50 meter freestyle Saturday.

Sunday's win marks Dressel's 15th career World Championship gold.

At the qualifying meet for the FINA World Championships this year, Dressel already won 100-meter freestyle, 50 butterfly and the 100 fly.