Caeleb Dressel of Green Cove Springs hits mark that is first in history of swimming

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs native Caeleb Dressel made history Monday after breaking a record even Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps had never achieved, according to a report by Newsweek.

While competing in the 100-meter individual medley in Hungary, Dressel became the first swimmer in history to break 50 seconds when he took first place in the International Swimming League race, the report said.

Dressel surpassed the world record with 49.88 seconds during the second semifinal. The previous record was 50.26, by Russia's Vladimir Morozov.