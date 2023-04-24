Building the Bench: Matthew Bergeron

The Jaguars might go after Bergeron with the 24th overall pick as the former Orangeman is one of the top offensive linemen prospects.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron is being projected as a late first round, early second round pick.

The Jaguars might go after Bergeron with the 24th overall pick as the former Orangeman is one of the top offensive linemen prospects.

Analysts say Bergeron has excellent run-blocking skills and great technique that could serve him well in the NFL.