Building the Bench: Keion White

White is one of the more powerful edge rushers in this year's draft and can use his pure strength to shed blocks and line up against offensive linemen.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia Tech pass rusher Keion White can bolster the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line and get after opposing quarterbacks.

White is one of the more powerful edge rushers in this year's draft and can use his pure strength to shed blocks and line up against offensive linemen and tight ends.

Scouts praise White’s burst and how he uses his hands to control the line of scrimmage and stop the run.