Building the Bench: Jags eyeing Tennessee DL Byron Young in the NFL Draft

Young had a solid career for the Tennessee Volunteers and could provide quite the boost to the Jags' pass rush if they take him in the upcoming NFL Draft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Losing linebacker and edge rusher Arden Key in free agency has further highlighted the need for the Jags to draft a solid pass rusher in the upcoming NFL Draft.

One name that's been linked to the Jags is former Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Byron Young, who is considered one of the top edge rushers in this year's NFL Draft.

Young is described as athletic and twitchy and was an All-SEC selection last season at Tennessee, where he racked up seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss in his final season with the Vols.