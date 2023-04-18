Building the Bench: Jags could target Alabama DB Brian Branch in upcoming NFL Draft

Branch has a strong pedigree coming from Alabama and would be a great addition to the Jags at the nickel corner position.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the positions the Jaguars could be looking to fill early in the NFL Draft is cornerback specifically the nickel corner position.

Several mock drafts have the Jags taking Alabama corner Brian Branch in the first round.

We've been told the Big Cats showed interest in Branch at Alabama's Pro Day and he could potentially start at nickel corner right off the bat pushing Tre Herndon to the fourth corner position.

Branch offers versatility to the Jags defense.