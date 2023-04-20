Building the Bench: Cam Smith

Former South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith is one of the top CB prospects in the NFL Draft. He's also a player the Jags could be eyeing for their secondary.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Adding depth and competition at each position is something Doug Pederson believes in and while the Jags could go in any direction with that 24th overall pick- what if they went corner?

As part of our "Building the Bench" series we continue our look at the cornerback position.

Former South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith is linked to the Jaguars in several mock drafts.

Multiple draft analysts have praised Smith's physicality and athleticism as a corner.

Pro Football Focus says while Smith's NFL Combine stats might not jump out at teams he can be productive in any alignment and possesses great ball skills.

In 94 career targets at South Carolina Smith had 16 pass breakups and six interceptions playing against high-level SEC competition.