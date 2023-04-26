Building the Bench: Bryce Ford-Wheaton

The former West Virginia receiver could be targeted by the Jags in the late rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. He'd be a great jump ball wideout for Trevor Lawrence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While the Jags aren't desperate for another receiver, it wouldn't hurt to draft another playmaker on the outside for Trevor Lawrence.

Former West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton could be their guy.

Ford-Wheaton showed off his blazing speed with a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and has an above-average wingspan to win most jump balls thrown his way.

His length and physicality on the outside could give Lawrence another solid option at receiver and one that has the speed to separate himself in coverage.