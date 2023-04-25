Building the Bench: Anton Harrison

One of the offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft that should be on the team's radar is Oklahoma's Anton Harrison.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is always the Jaguar's top priority, so going after an offensive lineman would not surprise anyone.

Harrison is described as nimble at 6'5 and 315 pounds and played on the left side of the Sooners offensive line since he was a true freshman.

In 2022 Harrison only allowed 9 quarterback pressures on 447 pass-blocking snaps.