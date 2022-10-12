Georgia high school football star to make college decision between these 2 schools

Three-star safety Bryce Thornton is expected to decide between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators on Thursday afternoon.

MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star is ready to announce where he's taking his talents.

Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, will announce his collegiate recruiting decision live right here in this story and on 11Alive's YouTube channel at the high school Thursday at 3 p.m.

Thornton has received 31 total offers from a plethora of Power Five schools including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Miami, among others, according to Rivals.com.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 195-pound safety announced on Twitter Wednesday that his recruiting decision is down to just two finalists, the Crimson Tide of Alabama and the Gators of Florida.

Georgia DB Bryce Thornton (@Brycethornton_2) is down to two finalists -- Alabama and Florida.



In a conversation with Rivals.com last month, Thornton described his relationship with assistant coach Travaris Robinson and head coach Nick Saban as a primary reason he is so attracted to attending Alabama. He said he likes how the Tide churns out NFL talent and creates "better people."

When talking about the Gators, Thornton described his relationship with defensive backs coach Patrick Toney and talked about a family atmosphere. He also talked about how the coaching staff has told him that a lot of players will be gone in 2023, opening up opportunities for incoming players, especially with one of the earliest recruiting classes under first-year head coach Billy Napier.

Thornton weighed his highly-anticipated decision as a true "50-50" call. Thornton has now ultimately made that difficult decision as he will publicly announce it Thursday afternoon at Milton High School.