Brunswick High School's Riyon Rankin, who is committed to Georgia, won his second straight GHSA 6A state championship Thursday and broke the state high jump record.

ROME, Ga. — Riyon Rankin can flat out jump!

The Brunswick High School senior won his second straight state title while breaking the state high jump record in the process on Thursday.

Rankin, who is committed to the University of Georgia, cleared 7 feet-3.75 inches to break the state record of 7 feet-3.5 inches set back in 1983.