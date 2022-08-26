Brunswick football star excited for unfamiliar challenge after committing to Harvard

Jayden Drayton believes he will be the first Brunswick Pirate to play for the Crimson.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — There's no dispute, football has become America's game. But, it's also interesting to look back at how things were created, such as the downs system and the line of scrimmage.

It's a little inconsequential when you think in the grand picture of the name image and likeness world, but not for Brunswick's Jayden Drayton. The senior has committed to Harvard, one of the oldest programs in the country, and will be getting a bit of a history lesson on one of places that helped create America's game.

"It's something I haven't really thought about, but it's really kind of cool to know that I'll play in that type of environment where it's like football was first brought up so it'll be just an exciting thing for me," Drayton said.

Drayton believes he will be the first known Pirate to play for the Crimson.

"It just felt like something new, something I needed to get away from the southeast it'd be a great opportunity to see new things meet new people," Drayton said. "There's a whole bunch of people from across the world that go to Harvard so it's like I'll be around a totally new thing and that's what I'm excited for."

An all-around athlete, Drayton sports a 4.1 GPA and plans to enter Harvard on a business track with the goal of one day becoming an entrepreneur.

"Him just as a student as a person that's just hats off to this parents to his mom and dad and his whole family taking care of academics in the classroom knowing how important it is to have an education and he's got any opportunity that he wants to," Brunswick head coach, Garrett Grady, said.

Drayton was born and raised in Brunswick. Growing up in a single parent household he credits his mom for his academic perseverance. He's hoping his journey to can help inspire others and show them that the Ivy League is within reach.

"Kids want to talk or hit me up on social media, I'll always do my best to get back to them I'm trying to be the biggest role model I can be," Drayton said.