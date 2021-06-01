Josh Brooks named new University of Georgia Athletic Director

Veteran UGA staffer was serving as interim AD following Greg McGarity's retirement

The University of Georgia has named interim athletic director Josh Brooks the school's J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics. Brooks succeeds Greg McGarity, who retired earlier this month after 10 years on the job. McGarity was announced Tuesday as the new president of Gator Bowl Sports.

Brooks has worked at UGA since 2016, serving as Executive Associate Director of Athletics, Deputy Athletic Director and Senior Deputy Athletic Director.

"From visionary and strategist to contract negotiator, fundraiser, and champion for student-athletes—the modern-day athletic director must effectively wear many hats," said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. "I am confident that Josh can wear all of these hats extraordinarily well, and I am excited to see our athletic program continue to evolve as one of the premier programs in the nation with him at the helm."

"First, I want to thank President Morehead for giving me this incredible opportunity," said Brooks. "This is a dream come true, and I am excited to get started. To everyone who supports and represents Georgia athletics—from our student-athletes, donors, and fans to our coaches, staff, and administrators—you are the heart and soul of the Bulldog Nation, and I am honored to lead an organization that means so much to all of us. As athletic director, you can expect me to be visible, to be connected and engaged, and to be tirelessly devoted to the success of our student-athletes."