JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This month is Mental Health Awareness Month and every year the goal is to fight the negative stigma, provide support, educate the public, and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families. It also aims to draw attention to suicide. Pro football hall of famer, Raines alum and Jacksonville native Brian Dawkins has never shied away from talking about his struggles with depression. Dawkins says during his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles he contemplated committing suicide. He had a lot going on at the time and he was being pulled in several directions which contributed to him having suicidal thoughts.



“Not being able to let some off the steam out of the pot sort of speak, all those things boiled up and I kept having those thoughts. So I had to do something says, Brian Dawkins.”

Dawkins says he got help after being urged to do so by his wife Connie and his former coach.

“You hold on to pain and trama and don't let it out. Then you have little patience and you get angry quicker and you don't let people love you, says Brian Dawkins.”

Dawkins believes that's exactly what many students in Duval County Public Schools struggle with every day. So he teamed up with Ever-fi and they've launched an interactive, digital mental health and wellness course for students in grades 8-10. Dawkins says for far too long those who suffer with mental illness have been told to be quiet.

The mental wellness basics course is free. The course includes personal messages for students from Dawkins.