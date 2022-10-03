Breaking: Wet weather delays first-round play at THE PLAYERS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report)
First-round play at THE PLAYERS Championship has been delayed one hour Thursday due to wet weather.
All entry gates are currently scheduled to open at 7:30 a.m. for ticketed spectators.
While there will be brief breaks in the rain, expect to need the ponchos if you'll be at The Players for the first and second rounds.
LIVE RADAR:
Lightning will, once again, be a risk as well as a gustier storm or two into the afternoon hours. There looks to be a better chance of breaks in the rain after 3 p.m. on Thursday, and once again later Friday.
THIS WEEKEND: The strongest storms and heaviest rain hit first thing Saturday morning as a cold front bring a squall line. This front does help to clear us out though for the rest of the weekend (once the rain clears by late morning). By the lunch hour, skies will be much drier and clouds will begin to clear Saturday afternoon.