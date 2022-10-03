Breaking: Wet weather delays first-round play at THE PLAYERS

All entry gates are currently scheduled to open at 7:30 a.m. for ticketed spectators.

First-round play at THE PLAYERS Championship has been delayed one hour Thursday due to wet weather.

While there will be brief breaks in the rain, expect to need the ponchos if you'll be at The Players for the first and second rounds.

LIVE RADAR:

Lightning will, once again, be a risk as well as a gustier storm or two into the afternoon hours. There looks to be a better chance of breaks in the rain after 3 p.m. on Thursday, and once again later Friday.

#BREAKING The Players round one has been delayed due to weather. @fcn2go — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) March 10, 2022