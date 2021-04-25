Breaking: tonight's Icemen game has been postponed due to safety protocols

The red-hot, Jacksonville Icemen were set to face the first-place Florida Everblades. Jacksonville has won seven of their last eight.

The only thing that can cool off the red-hot Icemen: league safety protocols.

The ECHL announced a little over an hour prior to puck drop that the scheduled game between Jacksonville and the Florida Everblades for 7 p.m. tonight has been postponed due to "league safety protocols," per release. The Icemen had defeated the EverBlades Saturday night in Estero, their seventh win in eight games.

Team officials say the game will be made up, and the new game date will be announced in the future.

Fans who have purchased tickets to Sunday’s game will be able to retain their tickets and use them on the rescheduled date, or they may choose to select a new date to an upcoming Icemen game. Icemen staff will contact those individuals who purchased tickets for Sunday's game in the coming days.

The Icemen will return to action on Wednesday, April 28 against the Orlando Solar Bears at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.