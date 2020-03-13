The Masters announced via Twitter Friday that it would be postponing the tournament amid coronavirus concerns along with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted out a message of support following the announcement:

"I know this was not an easy decision to make, and I appreciate @TheMasters working with our office and public health officials to address the challenges posed by #COVID19. We stand ready to assist in any way to make the 2020 Masters Tournament a success. #gapol"

This comes on the heels of the PGA announcement Thursday that it was canceling all tour events in the coming weeks through the Valero Texas Open.

Statement from Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club:

On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals had not changed. Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.

Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.

We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.

We recognize this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons. Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated, and we will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available. Updates also will be posted to our website, Masters.com.

As COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of people everywhere, we seek your understanding of this decision and know you share our concern given these trying times. Thank you for your faithful support.