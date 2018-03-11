JACKSONVILLE, FL-- Raines has had many talented running backs go through their proud football program but one has stood out.

Brandon Marshall set the rushing record during the Oakleaf win this year. Marshall, a senior, has had offers from some prestigious schools -- including Princeton. He has made his mark on the field and in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA.

His coach calls him a "billboard guy," someone who does it all and is a joy to coach. The younger and older players look up to Marshall as an example everyday on and off the field.

© 2018 WTLV