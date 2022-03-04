Bradford wins the Class 1A boys basketball State Championship over Paxton, 64-44

It is the first boys basketball state title in school history. Jackson and Ponte Vedra hope to join the Tornadoes as State Champs tomorrow in Lakeland.

For the first time in school history, the Bradford Tornadoes are boys' basketball State Champions.

Bradford (16-10) jumped out to a quick start against Paxton (24-5), leading 19-6 after a quarter and taking a 33-18 lead into the halftime locker room. Perhaps more importantly, they forced Paxton into turning the ball over 11 times in the first half alone. While the Bobcats did put up a fight in the second half, the Tornadoes never trailed, en route to a 64-44 win in the Class 1A State Championship.

Junior Shayne Davis once again paced Bradford with 17 points. Jontez Williams (14) and Chalil Cummings (10) joined Davis in scoring in double figures.

Congrats to head coach Sampson Jackson and the Tornadoes!

- - - - -

Andrew Jackson (29-2) will face Calvary Christian (23-2) in the Class 4A State Championship on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.