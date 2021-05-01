Tony Boselli named a 2021 Hall of Fame finalist

Will this be the year the Jaguars finally get a name in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We thought last year might've sealed the deal, Tony Boselli was left just out of the 2020 Hall of Fame class. This time around he is hoping for luck in the sunshine state during Super Bowl weekend in Tampa. Boselli is one of 15 stars who were named finalists. Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson headline the 2021 class.

This is the fifth consecutive year Boselli has been a finalist. The knock on Boselli's resume has been the length, only playing seven seasons with the Jaguars.