Boom or Bust: Looking back at the Jaguars last ten Top 10 picks

The Jaguars have had a Top 10 pick in 10 of the last 11 drafts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been a miserable decade for the Jaguars and their fans. Look no further than the NFL Draft.

Jacksonville has picked in the Top 10 in 10 of the last 11 NFL Drafts, this year they're back at No. 1 overall.

Let's take a look at the last ten Top 10 picks and grade them. Boom or Bust.

Blaine Gabbert - No. 10 (2011) - Bust

Gabbert looked the part coming out of Missouri, but the potential never translated in the NFL. His rookie year he finished with the worst quarterback rating among those who qualified. To be fair, he was also sacked 40 times, good for fourth most in the league.

Jags Career Stats: 27 starts, 53% comp. percentage, 22 TD, 24 INT, 66.4 quarterback rating

Trade History:

2011: Washington traded (2011, 10th overall, Blaine Gabbert) to Jacksonville for (2011, 16th overall, Ryan Kerrigan) and (2011, 49th overall, Ben Ijalana).

2014: Jacksonville traded to San Francisco for (2014, 205th overall, Luke Bowanko).

Justin Blackmon - No. 5 (2012) - Bust

A true game-breaking wide receiver, Justin Blackmon was everything you'd want in a true No. 1. Unfortunately, DUI's and substance abuse issues derailed his promising career before it could take off.

Jags Career Stats: 20 games, 93 receptions, 6 TD, 13.8 yards per reception.

Trade History:

2012: Tampa Bay traded (2012, 5th overall, Justin Blackmon) to Jacksonville for (2012, 7th overall, Mark Barron) and (2012, 101st overall, Omar Bolden).

Luke Joeckel - No. 2 (2013) - Bust

It's not fair to Joeckel, but being billed as the next Tony Boselli on draft night set a high bar before he even put on a Jaguars jersey. Pro Football Focus rated Joeckel as the worst Jaguars draft pick since 2006.

Blake Bortles - No. 3 (2014) - Bust

The BOAT holds Jacksonville's single season passing yards and touchdown records. But, he was benched after signing a three-year $54 million contract in 2019. Nonetheless, Bortles was one Stephon Gilmore hand away from potentially leading the Jaguars to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Jags Career Stats: 75 games, 59% comp. percentage, 103 TD, 75 INT, 80.6 quarterback rating.

Dante Fowler Jr. - No. 3 (2015) - Bust

Fowler Jr. tore his ACL before taking a snap and was never able to recover. He showed promise, but was never able to come into his own.

Jags Career Stats: 39 games, 3 forced fumbles, 14 sacks.

Trade History:

2018: Jacksonville traded to Los Angeles for 2019 (98th overall, Quincy Williams) and 2020 (165th overall, Collin Johnson).

Jalen Ramsey - No. 5 (2016) - Boom

Ramsey quickly solidified himself as a lockdown corner as he finished with 14 passes defended his rookie season. Love him, or hate him, Ramsey was a true stud pick at No. 5.

Jags Career Stats: 51 games, 9 INT, 45 passes defended.

Trade History:

2019: Traded by Jacksonville to Los Angeles for 2020 (20th overall, K'Lavon Chaisson), 2021 (25th overall, Travis Etienne), and 2021 (130th overall, Robert Rochell).

Leonard Fournette - No. 4 (2017) - Bust

Fournette is a bust only because he was cut and then balled out with the Bucs. Fournette's production as a Jaguar was solid, but injuries and inconsistent production are what he'll be remembered for during his Jags career.

Jags Career Stats: 36 games, 2,631 rush yards, 17 rushing TD, 4 YPC.

Josh Allen - No. 7 (2019) - Too Early

Allen has been a frustrating as he has stretches of dominance and then seemingly disappears. This past season Allen had three sacks and six tackles for loss in a two game stretch. He then went without a sack over the next seven games until finishing the season with 2 sacks against the Colts. This is his make or break year.

Jags Career Stats: 40 games, 20.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss.

C.J. Henderson - No. 9 (2020) - Bust

Henderson last one season as a Jaguar before being traded to Carolina. Another draft pick traded before his rookie contract expired.

Jags Career Stats: 10 games, 1 INT, 6 passes defended.

Trade History:

2021: Traded by Jacksonville to Carolina for 2022 3rd round pick and Dan Arnold.

Trevor Lawrence - No. 1 (2021) - Too Early

The franchise had a tough first year in Jacksonville, but the future looks bright with Doug Pederson in the building.