JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bolles Bulldogs attempt at making history came up short Wednesday night as the Booker T. Washington Tornadoes rallied to beat the Bulldogs 25-21 taking home the FHSAA 4A State Title.

The Bulldogs came out strong scoring on their first three offensive possessions led by our Athlete of the Week Kade Frew.

Frew accounted for all three of the Bulldogs touchdowns in the first half.

The Bulldogs defense also held the Tornadoes explosive offense in check holding the Booker T. Washington to only 10 points in the first half.

Will Netting came up with a big interception right before halftime keeping Booker T. Washington out of the endzone.

The Bulldogs defense was not done, with less than 30 seconds before halftime JT Jameson sacked Torey Morrison.

The Tornadoes were not able to stop the clock and the second quarter came to an end with Bolles leading Booker T. Washington 21-10.

Third quarter and neither was able to do anything offensively.

Fourth quarter, Booker T. Washington and the Tornadoes explosive offense came alive, Torey Morrison would connect with Jacory Morrison for the score.

The Tornadoes would go for two and convert the two-point conversion to close the gap to 21-18 with 5:25 remaining in the game.

Ben Netting would fumble and the Tornadoes would recover deep in the Bulldogs territory.

The Tornadoes would take advantage Torey Morrison would run it in for the score and Booker T. Washington would take the lead for the first time in the game 25-21.

The Bulldogs could not get anything going offensively in the second half and their state championship run would come up one win short.