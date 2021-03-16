Bishop Kenny’s Jasmyne Roberts named Dairy Farmers 4A Player of the Year

The Miami-bound senior is now a finalist for Florida Ms. Basketball

It’s another accolade in Jasmyne Roberts’ jam-packed trophy case – but it might be the biggest one of all.

The Bishop Kenny senior has been named the Dairy Farmers 4A Player of the Year, making her a finalist for the highly-coveted Florida Ms. Basketball title.

The winner of Florida Ms. Basketball is expected to be announced next week.

Roberts led the Lady Crusaders to three straight, Final Four appearances, including runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020. The Miami signee, who began her high school career at Yulee, finished her illustrious, four-year run with: 2,224 points, 1,005 rebounds, and 323 assists (at Bishop Kenny). Bishop Kenny has said Roberts’ No. 24 jersey will be retired so long as head coach Chelsea Clark is leading the program.