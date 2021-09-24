Bishop Kenny vs. West Nassau football game canceled amid deputy shot, ongoing manhunt in Callahan

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)
An ongoing manhunt for a suspect accused of shooting a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputy is impacting high school football.
On Friday, Bishop Kenny announced on Twitter that its game against West Nassau has been canceled "per a directive from the Nassau County School District." The school also wrote that it is praying for Deputy Moyers and his family.
Deputy Moyers is in "very critical condition" after being shot during a traffic stop early Friday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for Patrick McDowell, 35, in connection to the shooting. Police say he is armed and dangerous.