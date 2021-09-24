Bishop Kenny vs. West Nassau football game canceled amid deputy shot, ongoing manhunt in Callahan

Bishop Kenny announced on Twitter that its game against West Nassau has been canceled "per a directive from the Nassau County School District."

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

An ongoing manhunt for a suspect accused of shooting a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputy is impacting high school football.

On Friday, Bishop Kenny announced on Twitter that its game against West Nassau has been canceled "per a directive from the Nassau County School District." The school also wrote that it is praying for Deputy Moyers and his family.

Due to the ongoing situation in Callahan, our game against West Nassau has been cancelled per a directive from the Nassau County School District. We are praying for the safety of the law enforcement officers involved and for Deputy Moyers and his family. @BKHS_Athletics — Bishop Kenny Football (@BKHS_Football) September 25, 2021

Deputy Moyers is in "very critical condition" after being shot during a traffic stop early Friday.