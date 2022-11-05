Bishop Kenny takes down Bolles for the first time since 1977.

The Crusaders beat the Bulldogs 14-13 last Thursday night to pick up their eighth win of the season. It was Bishop Kenny's first win over Bolles in 45 years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you want to understand the meaning of Bishop Kenny's victory over Bolles last Friday night, the Crusaders first over the Bulldogs since 1977, just ask the team's seniors.

They went through two losing seasons their first two years before finding success.

"That was a great feeling playing in front of your friends and family and them all rushing the field it was really a great moment," Michael Leonard said.

Leonard plays linebacker and tight end for the Crusaders.

He says despite going through tough seasons as a freshman and sophmore he and his teammates knew their best was yet to come.

"We definitely believed as a senior class we knew once we got to be seniors that we were gonna be the class to really make a run," Leonard said.

Senior Jackson Burnett who plays wide receiver and safety says the Crusaders' motto this season has been "every edge is ours" meaning take care of the little things.

He says while some didn't believe they could take down Bolles for the first time in 45 years, he and his teammates belief never waivered and it made for a special moment when the final whistle blew.

"There was a lot of chest bumps and a lot of hugging. It was a big win not only for the team but for all the alumni all of our student section," Burnett said.

While the Crusaders lost their final regular season game against University Christian Thursday night, they still finished with an 8-2 record and district championship.