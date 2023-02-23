Bishop Kenny Girls Basketball beats Cardinal Gibbons to advance to 4A state title game. Oakleaf falls to Charlotte in 6A Final Four matchup.

The Crusaders (30-1) beat the Chiefs 69-47 and will face Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) in Saturday's 4A state title game in Lakeland.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They were dominant from start to finish and now the Bishop Kenny Crusaders girls basketball squad will play for the 4A state title on Saturday.

Bishop Kenny (30-1) led 31-10 over Cardinal Gibbons at halftime and took down the Chiefs 69-47 to advance to face three-time defending state champion Lake Highland Prep in the 4A state championship Saturday at 12:30pm in Lakeland.

Crusaders senior guard Sophia Rueppell had another big game for Bishop Kenny and was named player of the game after Thursday's state semifinal win over Cardinal Gibbons.

If the Crusaders, winners of 26 straight games, can take down Lake Highland Prep Saturday it will be Bishop Kenny girls basketball's first state title in 31 years.

Lake Highland Prep knocked Bishop Kenny out of the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.

In the 6A girls basketball final four, Oakleaf (26-2) faced the Charlotte Fightin' Tarpons Thursday night in Lakeland.

The Knights were down 14 points late in the third quarter, but rattled off seven straight points thanks to a stifling full court press and Charlotte's lead was trimmed to 38-31 to start the fourth quarter.