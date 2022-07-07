x
Florida makes huge splash in Jacksonville, receiving commitments from Nease's Marcus Stokes and TCA's Treyaun Webb

Webb and Stokes are a couple top recruits from Jacksonville. A recruiting area Napier said he wanted to make a priority.
GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Florida Gator helmets sit on the field prior to a game against the Kentucky Wildcats on September 23, 2006 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators defeated the Wildcats 26 to 7. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Billy Napier said he wanted to make Jacksonville a priority on the recruitment trail. 

He's backed up his words as Nease quarterback, Marcus Stokes, and Trinity Christian running back, Treyaun Webb, have both committed to the University of Florida. 

Stokes flipped his commitment from Penn State to Florida Thursday afternoon. Webb announced his commitment to the Gators minutes after Stokes' announcement. 

Stokes, a four star prospect, was the top passer in Jacksonville last year. He threw for 2,672 yards and 22 touchdowns in 13 games. 

Webb, also a four star prospect, missed the first four games of last season with an injury. He finished with 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games. 

