The Icemen had literally just had a skate-around Saturday afternoon, their season delayed, but not cancelled.

"Next thing we know, that afternoon we find out its suspended,” head coach Jason Christie explained.

Obviously, it's not what the Icemen, none of whom are from the Jacksonville-area, had planned for. They assumed they had weeks before hanging up the skates and heading home.

“As long as we were here and we knew there was a possibility of a season still happening we felt safe," captain Wacey Rabbit said at Sunday's locker clean-out. "But now it's unchartered territory.”

Like many minor league sports, the Icemen lost a postseason -- a postseason which for some could’ve been career changing. Rabbit is among them.

“If you look at myself, John Albert, Michael Hendrick – these are the last few years of our careers.”

“We got a lot of guys that are fighting for a chance at the next level," Christie added, noting his team was "built for a playoff series" after a trying start to the year. "It's obviously sad.”

But hockey is different than minor league baseball or any other, major American sport. The majority of its players are not from here, and the Icemen are no exception. At this time, Canada has closed its border to non-citizens and non-residents of Canada, with exceptions to air crew, diplomats, immediate family members of citizens, and U.S. citizens.

“In my city in Calgary there’s a few cases," Rabbit explained. His mother is also a principal, so there is concern for exposure at her school.

"But obviously here in the United States were just trying to keep tabs on what happens. More importantly we’re following if we can cross the border. I have to drive across all those states where there’s cases. Is it gonna be safe? What’s best for me? For my wife?”

Added Christie: “I mean there’s 25 guys here that I gotta worry about. And then my mum and dad are down visiting so we had to change their flights. It affects everyone.”

It’s bigger than hockey.

Yet in the face of defeat, there's hope for another victory.

While the ECHL season has been cancelled, Icemen President Bob Ohrablo has had conversations with other hockey executives and says an exciting twist could occur if the Stanley Cup is delayed.

"The NHL has a bunch of different ideas to maybe have a tournament playoff once the virus threat is gone," Ohrablo said Sunday. "For fans that are writing off hockey for the rest of this year -- NHL hockey -- hopefully, if this virus gets eliminated soon, I think they're gonna be surprised with an interesting format for the postseason."

“They’ve only cancelled the Stanley Cup once and that was in 1919. Somehow, they always find a way to get it done.”