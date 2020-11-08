x
Big Ten cancels fall football, will seek to play in the spring

The Big Ten presidents voted formally on Tuesday
Credit: AP
Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (24) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).

Just weeks after announcing its revamped, 2020 schedule, the Big Ten has cancelled its fall football season. The presidents of the Big Ten's 14-member institutions came to the conclusion Tuesday after a vote.

A formal announcement is expected at 3 p.m. ET.

Speculation had run rampant over the weekend of the Big Ten's possible cancellation, citing concerns that five student-athletes who had recovered from COVID-19 had developed a rare heart condition.

This story will be updated as more details become available.