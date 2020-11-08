Big Ten cancels fall football, will seek to play in the spring

The Big Ten presidents voted formally on Tuesday

Just weeks after announcing its revamped, 2020 schedule, the Big Ten has cancelled its fall football season. The presidents of the Big Ten's 14-member institutions came to the conclusion Tuesday after a vote.

A formal announcement is expected at 3 p.m. ET.

Speculation had run rampant over the weekend of the Big Ten's possible cancellation, citing concerns that five student-athletes who had recovered from COVID-19 had developed a rare heart condition.